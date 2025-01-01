DokümantasyonBölümler
ShowVolumes (Get Yöntemi)

"Hacimleri göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowVolumes() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Hacimleri göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowVolumes (Set Yöntemi)

"Hacimleri göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowVolumes(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Hacimleri göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.