Çizelge tanımlayıcısına dönüş yapar.

long  ChartID() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanmış çizelgenin tanımlayıcısı. Atanmış hiçbir nesne yoksa -1 dönüşü yapar.