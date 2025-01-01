DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriSetInteger 

SetInteger

Tamsayı tipli bir özellik için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  SetInteger(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // özellik tanımlayıcısı
   long                         value        // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Özellik tanımlayıcısı (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER sayımının değerlerinden biri).

value

[in]  Özellik için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.