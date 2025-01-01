文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表IndicatorsTotal 

IndicatorsTotal

返回应用于指定图表子窗口中的所有指标数量。

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   int   sub_win     // 子窗口号码
   );

参数

sub_win

[输入]  图表子窗口的号码。0 代表图表的主窗口。

返回值

指定图表子窗口中的指标数量。为获得 出错信息 详情请使用 GetLastError() 函数。

注释

函数允许通过所有挂载到图表上的指标进行搜索。图表的所有窗口数量可从 CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL 属性里使用 GetInteger() 函数获得。

参阅

IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString()