DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriNavigate 

Çizelgeyi kaydırır.

bool  Navigate(
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,     // Konum
   int                  shift=0       // Kaydırma
   )

Parametreler

position

[in] ENUM_CHART_POSITION sayımının değerlerinden biri.

shift=0

[in]  Kaydırma yapılacak çubuk sayısı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', çizelge kaydırılamadıysa 'false'.