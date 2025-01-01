DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriColorCandleBear 

ColorCandleBear (Get Method)

"Düşüş mumu rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (ayı mumlarının gövde rengi).

color  ColorCandleBear() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Düşüş mumu rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorCandleBear (Set Method)

"Düşüş mumu rengi" özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  ColorCandleBear(
   color  new_color      // düşüş mumu gövdesi için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Düşüş mumu gövdesinin yeni rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.