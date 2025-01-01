DokümantasyonBölümler
Piksel bazında alt-pencere genişliğini alır.

int  WidthInPixels() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş çizelge alt-penceresinin piksel bazında genişliği. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, 0 dönüşü yapar.