ColorBackground (Get Yöntemi)

"Arka-plan rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (çizelge arka-plan rengi).

color  ColorBackground() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Arka-plan rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorBackground (Set Yöntemi)

"Arka-plan rengi" özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  ColorBackground(
   color  new_color      // yeni arka-plan rengi
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Yeni arka-plan rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.