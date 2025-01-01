- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
ShowLastLine (Get Yöntemi)
"Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.
|
bool ShowLastLine() const
Dönüş değeri
Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.
ShowLastLine (Set Yöntemi)
"Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.
|
bool ShowLastLine(
Parametreler
show
[in] "Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.