DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriShowLastLine 

ShowLastLine (Get Yöntemi)

"Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowLastLine() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowLastLine (Set Yöntemi)

"Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowLastLine(
   bool  show      // yeni bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Son fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.