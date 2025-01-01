DokümantasyonBölümler
"Çizgi grafiği rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (çizgi grafiği ve Doji mumlarının rengi)

color  ColorChartLine() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Çizgi grafiği rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorChartLine (Set Yöntemi)

"Çizgi grafiği rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorChartLine(
   color  new_color      // çizgi grafiğinin yeni rengi
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Çizgi grafiğinin yeni rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.