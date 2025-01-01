DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce il numero di tutti gli indicatori applicati alla finestra chart specificata.

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   long   chart_id,  // identificatore chart
   int    sub_win    // numero della sottofinestra
   );

Parametri

chart_id

[in] Identificatore del Chart. 0 denota il grafico principale.

sub_win

[in]  Numero della sottofinestra chart. 0 indica la finestra grafico principale.

Valore di ritorno

Il numero di indicatori nella finestra chart specificata. Per ottenere i dettagli dell'errore, usare la funzione GetLastError().

Nota

La funzione permette di andare a cercare tra tutti gli indicatori collegati al chart. Il numero di tutte le finestre del chart può essere ottenuto dalla struttura CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL utilizzando la funzione GetInteger().

Vedi anche

IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().