ColorStopLevels (Get Yöntemi)

"Stop seviyeleri rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerinin rengi).

color  ColorStopLevels() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Stop seviyeleri rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorStopLevels (Set Yöntemi)

"Stop seviyeleri rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorStopLevels(
   color  new_color      // Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerinin yeni rengi
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in] Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerinin yeni rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.