DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriColorLineAsk 

ColorLineAsk (Get Yöntemi)

"Alış fiyatı çizgisi rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır

color  ColorLineAsk() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Alış fiyatı çizgisi rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorLineAsk (Set Yöntemi)

"Alış fiyatı çizgisi rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorLineAsk(
   color  new_color      // alış fiyatı çizgisi için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Alış fiyatı çizgisi için yeni renk.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.