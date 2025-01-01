DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriHeightInPixels 

HeightInPixels

Piksel bazında alt-pencere yüksekliğini alır.

int  HeightInPixels(
   int  num      // alt-pencere numarası
   ) const

Parametreler

num

[in]  Alt-pencere numarası (0 değeri ana pencereyi temsil eder).

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş çizelge alt-penceresinin piksel bazında yüksekliği. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, 0 dönüşü yapar.