ScalePPB (Get Yöntemi)

"Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliğinin değerini alır (çubuk başı puan veya değil).

bool  ScalePPB() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ScalePPB (Set Yöntemi)

"Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ScalePPB(
   bool  scale_ppb      // yeni bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

scale_ppb

[in]  "Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.