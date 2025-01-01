- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
ScalePPB (Get Yöntemi)
"Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliğinin değerini alır (çubuk başı puan veya değil).
|
bool ScalePPB() const
Dönüş değeri
Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.
ScalePPB (Set Yöntemi)
"Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.
|
bool ScalePPB(
Parametreler
scale_ppb
[in] "Çubuk başı ölçek puanı" özelliği için yeni değer.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.