Çizelgenin 'pencere tanıtıcı değerini' alır (HWND).

int  WindowHandle() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş çizelge alt-penceresinin tanıtıcı değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa INVALID_HANDLE değerine dönüş yapar.