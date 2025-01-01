DokümantasyonBölümler
"Hacim rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (hacimlerin ve açık pozisyonların rengi)

color  ColorVolumes() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulan çizelgenin "Hacim rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorVolumes (Set Yöntemi)

"Hacim rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorVolumes(
   color  new_color      // hacimler için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Hacimlerin (açık pozisyonların seviyesi) yeni rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.