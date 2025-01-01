DokümantasyonBölümler
ShowOHLC (Get Yöntemi)

"OHLC göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowOHLC() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "OHLC göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowOHLC (Set Yöntemi)

"OHLC göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowOHLC(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "OHLC göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.