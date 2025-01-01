DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriAutoScroll 

AutoScroll (Get Yöntemi)

"Otomatik kaydır" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  AutoScroll() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Otomatik kaydır" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

AutoScroll (Set Yöntemi)

"Otomatik kaydır" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  AutoScroll(
   bool  autoscroll      // Yeni bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

autoscroll

[in]  "Otomatik kaydır" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.