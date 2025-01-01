DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriShowObjectDescr 

ShowObjectDescr (Get Yöntemi)

"Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowObjectDescr() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowObjectDescr (Set Yöntemi)

"Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowObjectDescr(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.