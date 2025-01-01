MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriShowObjectDescr
ShowObjectDescr (Get Yöntemi)
"Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.
bool ShowObjectDescr() const
Dönüş değeri
Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.
ShowObjectDescr (Set Yöntemi)
"Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.
bool ShowObjectDescr(
Parametreler
show
[in] "Nesne açıklamalarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.