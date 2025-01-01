DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriFixedMin 

FixedMin (Get Yöntemi)

"Sabit minimum" özelliğinin (sabit minimum fiyat) değerini alır.

double  FixedMin() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Sabit minimum" özelliğinin değeri. Atanmış hiçbir nesne yoksa EMPTY_VALUE dönüşü yapar.

FixedMin (Set Yöntemi)

"Sabit minimum" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  FixedMax(
   double  min      // yeni sabit minimum
   )

Parametreler

max

[in]  "Sabit minimum" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.