Period

Çizelge periyodunu alır.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  Period() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulan çizelgenin periyodu. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, 0 dönüşü yapar.