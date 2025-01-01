DokümantasyonBölümler
WindowIsVisible

Belirtilen alt-pencerenin görünürlük bayrağını alır.

bool  WindowIsVisible(
   int  num      // alt-pencere numarası
   ) const

Parametreler

num

[in]  Alt-pencere numarası (0 değeri ana pencereyi temsil eder).

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanmış olan çizelge alt penceresinin görünürlük bayrağına dönüş yapar. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.