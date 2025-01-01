DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriFirstVisibleBar 

FirstVisibleBar

Çizelgenin görünen ilk çubuğunun numarasını alır

int  FirstVisibleBar() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin görünen ilk çubuğunun numarası. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, -1 dönüşü yapar.