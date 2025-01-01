DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriScale 

Scale (Get Yöntemi)

"Ölçek" özelliğinin değerini alır.

int  Scale() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Ölçek" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş hiçbir nesne yoksa 0 dönüşü yapar.

Scale (Set Yöntemi)

"Ölçek" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  Scale(
   int  scale      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

scale

[in]  "Ölçek" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.