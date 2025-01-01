DokümantasyonBölümler
ScaleFix_11 (Get Yöntemi)

"Birebir sabit ölçek" özelliğinin değerini alır (1:1 veya değil).

bool  ScaleFix_11() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Birebir sabit ölçek" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ScaleFix_11 (Set Yöntemi)

"Birebir sabit ölçek" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ScaleFix_11(
   string  scale_11      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

scale_11

[in]  "Birebir sabit ölçek" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.