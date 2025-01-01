DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen tanıtıcı değere sahip bir göstergeyi belirtilen çizelge alt-penceresine ekler.

bool  IndicatorAdd(
   int   sub_win         // alt-pencere numarası
   int   handle          // gösterge tanıtıcı değeri
   );

Parametreler

sub_win

[in]  Çizelge alt-penceresinin numarası. 0 değeri ana pencereyi temsil eder. olmayan bir alt-pencere numarası belirtilmişse yeni alt-pencere oluşturulur.

handle

[in]  Gösterge tanıtıcı değeri.

Dönüş Değeri

Fonksiyon başarı durumunda 'true', aksi durumda 'false' dönüşü yapar. Hata ile ilgili daha fazla bilgi için GetLastError() çağrısı yapın.

Ayrıca Bakınız

IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), IndicatorName().