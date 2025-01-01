DokümantasyonBölümler
"Fiyat ölçeğini göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowPriceScale(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Fiyat ölçeğini göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.