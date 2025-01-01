DokümantasyonBölümler
Foreground (Get Yöntemi)

"Ön-plan" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  Foreground() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Ön-plan" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

Foreground (Set Yöntemi)

"Ön-plan" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  Foreground(
   bool  foreground      // yeni bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

foreground

[in]   "Ön-plan" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.