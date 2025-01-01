DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriColorLineLast 

ColorLineLast (Get Yöntemi)

"Son fiyat çizgisi rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır.

color  ColorLineLast() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Son fiyat çizgisi rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorLineLast (Set Yöntemi)

"Son fiyat çizgisi rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorLineLast(
   color  new_color      // son fiyat çizgisi için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Son işlem fiyatı çizgisinin yeni rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.