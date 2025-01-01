DokümantasyonBölümler
Görünür çizelge çubuklarının toplam sayısını alır.

int  VisibleBars() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgedeki görünen çubukların toplam sayısı. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, 0 dönüşü yapar.