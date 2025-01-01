DokümantasyonBölümler
FixedMax (Get Yöntemi)

"Sabit maksimum" özelliğinin (sabit maksimum fiyat) değerini alır.

double  FixedMax() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Sabit maksimum" özelliğinin değeri. Atanmış hiçbir nesne yoksa EMPTY_VALUE dönüşü yapar.

FixedMax (Set Yöntemi)

"Sabit maksimum" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  FixedMax(
   double  max      // yeni sabit maksimum
   )

Parametreler

max

[in]  "Sabit maksimum" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.