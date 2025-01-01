DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriColorBarDown 

ColorBarDown (Get Yöntemi)

"Düşüş çubuğu rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (aşağı yönlü çubukların, gölgelerin ve mum gövde çizgilerinin rengi)

color  ColorBarDown() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Düşüş çubuğu rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorBarDown (Set Yöntemi)

"Düşüş çubuğu rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorBarDown(
   color  new_color      // düşüş çubukları için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Düşüş çubukları için yeni renk.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.