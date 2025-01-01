DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriMode 

Mode (Get Yöntemi)

"Mod" özelliğinin değerini alır (grafik modu: çubuk, mum veya çizgi)

ENUM_CHART_MODE  Mode() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Mod" özelliğinin değeri. Atanmış hiçbir nesne yoksa WRONG_VALUE değerine dönüş yapar.

Mode (Set Yöntemi)

"Mod" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar (çubuk, mum veya çizgi).

bool  Mode(
   ENUM_CHART_MODE  mode      // yeni çizelge modu
   )

Parametreler

mode

[in] ENUM_CHART_MODE sayımının değerlerinden biri (çubuk, mum veya çizgi).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.