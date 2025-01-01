DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 Referansı 

Shift (Get Yöntemi)

"Kaydırma" (taşıma) özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  Shift() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Kaydırma" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

Shift (Set Yöntemi)

"Kaydırma" (taşıma) özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  Shift(
   bool  shift      // yeni bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

shift

[in]  "Kaydırma" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.