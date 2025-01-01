DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen çizelgenin ekran görüntüsünü alır ve bir .gif dosyasına kaydeder.

bool  ScreenShot(
   string           filename,                   // dosya ismi
   int              width,                      // genişlik
   int              height,                     // yükseklik
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT      // hizalama tipi
   ) const

Parametreler

filename

[in]  Ekran görüntüsü için dosya ismi.

width

[in]  Ekran görüntüsünün piksel bazında genişliği.

height

[in]  Ekran görüntüsünün piksel bazında yüksekliği.

align_mode=ALIGN_RIGHT

[in]  Hizalama tipi (ekran görüntüsü yeterince dar ise).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.