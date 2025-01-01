DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriEventObjectDelete 

Nesne silme olayı hakkında çizelgedeki tüm MQL5 programlarına uyarı göndermek için bir bayrak ayarlar.

bool  EventObjectDelete(
   bool  flag      // bayrak
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in]  Yeni bayrak değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', bayrak değişmediyse 'false'.