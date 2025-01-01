DokümantasyonBölümler
Nesnenin (Uzman veya Script) bırakma noktasına karşılık gelen zaman koordinatını alır.

datetime  TimeOnDropped() const

Dönüş değeri

Nesnenin bırakma noktasının zaman koordinatı.