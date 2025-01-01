DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriType 

Type

Grafik nesnesinin tip tanımlayıcısına dönüş yapar.

virtual int  Type() const

Dönüş değeri

Nesne tipi tanımlayıcısı (CChart için 0x1111).