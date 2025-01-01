DokümantasyonBölümler
ScaleFix (Get Yöntemi)

"Sabit ölçek" özelliğinin değerini alır (sabit veya sabit değil).

bool  ScaleFix() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Sabit ölçek" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir nesne atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ScaleFix (Set Yöntemi)

"Sabit ölçek" özelliği için yeni değer.

bool  ScaleFix(
   bool  scale_fix      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

scale_fix

[in]  "Sabit ölçek" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.