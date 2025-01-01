DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriShiftSize 

ShiftSize (Get Yöntemi)

"Kaydırma boyutu" değerini (yüzdelik olarak) alır.

double  ShiftSize() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Kaydırma boyutu" özelliğinin değeri. Atanmış hiçbir nesne yoksa EMPTY_VALUE dönüşü yapar.

ShiftSize (Set Yöntemi)

"Kaydırma boyutu" değerini (yüzdelik olarak) yeniden ayarlar.

bool  ShiftSize(
   double  shift_size      // yeni özellik değeri
   )

Parametreler

shift_size

[in]  "Kaydırma boyutu" için yeni değer (yüzdelik olarak).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.