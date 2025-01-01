DokümantasyonBölümler
ColorGrid (Get Yöntemi)

"Izgara rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır.

color  ColorGrid() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Izgara rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorGrid (Set Yöntemi)

"Izgara rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorGrid(
   color  new_color      // yeni ızgara rengi
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Yeni ızgara rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.