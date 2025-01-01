DokümantasyonBölümler
ColorCandleBull (Get Method)

"Yükseliş mumu rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (boğa mumlarının gövde rengi)

color  ColorCandleBull() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Yükseliş mumu rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorCandleBull (Set Method)

"Yükseliş mumu rengi" özelliğinin değerini ayarlar.

bool  ColorCandleBull(
   color  new_color      // yükseliş mumu gövdesi için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Yükseliş mumu gövdesinin yeni rengi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.