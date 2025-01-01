DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriColorBarUp 

ColorBarUp (Get Yöntemi)

"Yükseliş çubuğu rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (yukarı yönlü çubukların, gölgelerin ve mum gövde çizgilerinin rengi).

color  ColorBarUp() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Yükseliş çubuğu rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorBarUp (Set Yöntemi)

"Yükseliş çubuğu rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorBarUp(
   color  new_color      // yükseliş çubukları için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Yükseliş çubukları için yeni renk.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.