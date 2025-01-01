DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriSetString 

SetString

string tipli bir özellik için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  SetString(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // özellik tanımlayıcısı
   string                      value        // yeni özellik değeri
   )

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Özellik tanımlayıcısı (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_STRING sayımı).

value

[in]  Özellik için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.