Attach

Mevcut çizelgeyi sınıf örneğine tutturur.

void  Attach()

Attach

Belirtilen çizelgeyi sınıf örneğine tutturur.

void  Attach(
   long  chart      // Çizelge tanımlayıcısı
   )

Parametreler

chart

[in]  Tutturulacak çizelgenin tanımlayıcısı