IndicatorsTotal

Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window.

int IndicatorsTotal(

long chart_id

int sub_win

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 denotes the main chart.

sub_win

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 denotes the main chart window.

Return Value

The number of indicators in the specified chart window. To get error details, use the GetLastError() function.

Note

The function allows going searching through all the indicators attached to the chart. The number of all the windows of the chart can be obtained from the CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL property using the GetInteger() function.

See also

IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().