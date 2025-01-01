ДокументацияРазделы
Возвращает количество всех индикаторов, присоединенных к указанному окну графика.

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   long  chart_id,      // идентификатор графика
   int   sub_window     // номер подокна
   );

Параметры

chart_id

[in]  Идентификатор графика. 0 означает текущий график.

sub_window

[in]  Номер подокна графика. 0 означает главное окно графика.

Возвращаемое значение

Количество индикаторов на указанном окне графика. Чтобы получить информацию об ошибке, необходимо вызвать функцию GetLastError().

Примечание

Функция предназначена для организации перебора всех индикаторов, присоединенных к данному графику. Количества всех окон графика можно получить из свойства CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL функцией GetInteger().

