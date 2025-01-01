DokümantasyonBölümler
"Alış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowLineAsk() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Alış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowLineAsk (Set Yöntemi)

"Alış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowLineAsk(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Alış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.