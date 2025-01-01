DokümantasyonBölümler
ShowLineBid (Get Yöntemi)

"Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowLineBid() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowLineBid (Set Yöntemi)

"Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowLineBid(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.