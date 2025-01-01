- ChartID
ShowLineBid (Get Yöntemi)
"Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.
bool ShowLineBid() const
Dönüş değeri
Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.
ShowLineBid (Set Yöntemi)
"Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.
bool ShowLineBid(
Parametreler
show
[in] "Satış fiyat çizgisini göster" özelliği için yeni değer.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.